12 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 12 criminals including five proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in their respective areas and nabbed Amjed, Akhtar, Sohail, Shams and others besides recovering 12 pistols, five guns, 356 bullets, 280 litres of liquor and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.