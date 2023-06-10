UrduPoint.com

12 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

12 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 12 criminals including five proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in their respective areas and nabbed Amjed, Akhtar, Sohail, Shams and others besides recovering 12 pistols, five guns, 356 bullets, 280 litres of liquor and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

37 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

3 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

4 hours ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.