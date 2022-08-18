12 distilleries unearthed, 103 drug peddlers booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have unearthed 12 distilleries and booked 103 drug peddlers during a crackdown launched across the district in the last week, police sources said on Thursday.

Taking action on the death of 17 people after drinking liquor on August 11 at Alipur, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers in order to prevent such mishaps in future.

The police unearthed 12 distilleries and recovered 4312 litre liquor and over three kg Hashish during the crackdown besides registering cases against 103 cases against drug peddlers during the crackdown.

The DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah has directed police to continue crackdown against drug peddlers on daily basis in respective areas of all police stations, police sources added.