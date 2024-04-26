Open Menu

Joints Teams Of PESCO, FIA Held Power Pilferers; Recovered Huge Amount From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Joints teams of PESCO, FIA held power pilferers; recovered huge amount from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) On the orders of the Federal Minister of Interior, the joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have tightened noose against power pilferers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a PESCO spokesman, the teams conducted joint operations in Mardan, Kohat, and Swabi and removed several illegal connections while arresting the culprits and imposing heavy fines on them.

He said that three illegal connections were removed in Swabi, the power supply was cut to Shergar Nursing College in Mardan for using a direct connection and the owner of Insaf Inn in district Kohat was arrested for using stolen electricity.

Cases were also registered against the accused for using illegal connections in two electric stores in district Kohat.

Apart from this, millions of rupees were recovered from defaulters and a list of specific areas where power theft was frequent had been prepared for future course of action.

PESCO urged consumers to report electricity theft on PESCO Helpline 118.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Company Kohat Mardan Swabi Federal Investigation Agency From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

18 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

22 minutes ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

7 hours ago
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

13 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

13 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

13 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

13 hours ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan