Joints Teams Of PESCO, FIA Held Power Pilferers; Recovered Huge Amount From Defaulters
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) On the orders of the Federal Minister of Interior, the joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have tightened noose against power pilferers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a PESCO spokesman, the teams conducted joint operations in Mardan, Kohat, and Swabi and removed several illegal connections while arresting the culprits and imposing heavy fines on them.
He said that three illegal connections were removed in Swabi, the power supply was cut to Shergar Nursing College in Mardan for using a direct connection and the owner of Insaf Inn in district Kohat was arrested for using stolen electricity.
Cases were also registered against the accused for using illegal connections in two electric stores in district Kohat.
Apart from this, millions of rupees were recovered from defaulters and a list of specific areas where power theft was frequent had been prepared for future course of action.
PESCO urged consumers to report electricity theft on PESCO Helpline 118.
