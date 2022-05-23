12 killed, 1,130 injured in 1,057 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

At least 12 people were killed while 1,130 injured in 1,057 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,130 injured in 1,057 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 665 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 465 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 501 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians, and 506 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 269 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 272 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Gujranwala with 72 accidents and 71 victims.

As many as, 889 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 134 motorcars, 23 vans, 12 buses, 23 trucks and 128 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

