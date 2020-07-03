12 police officers transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :-:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Friday notified the transfers and postings of 12 police officers.

According to IGP office sources, Shakar Hussain Dawar, SP Special Branch Lahore Region has been transferred and posted as DPO Jhelum, Rana Umar Farooq, DPO Jhelum transferred and posted as DPO T.T. Singh, Waqar Shoeb Anwar DPO T.T.Singh as AIG Admn & Security, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Muhammad Anwar Khetran, AIG Admn & Security, CPO Punjab, Lahore has been directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, Shahid Nawaz SDPO Cantt Gujranwala as SDPO Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Ikram Ullah, ASP/ SDPO Wazirabad, Gujranwala as SDPO Cantt Gujranwala, Ijaz Hussain, DSP PHP Lodhran as SDPO Sadar Khanewal, Naeem Abass, SDPO Sadr Khanewal as SDPO Mailsi, Vehari, Muhammad Saeed Anwar, SDPO Mailsi, Vehari transferred to PHP, Punjab.

Syed Azhar Hassan Shah, DSP Headquarters, Rawalpindi was transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar Chakwal, Amjad Shahzad, SDPO Sadar Chakwal has been directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, Khalid Mehmood,DSP Organized Crime, Okara was transferred and posted as DSP Headquarters,M.B.Din, against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect.