12 Power Thieves Booked
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught 12 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage here on Sunday.
According to official sources, the teams raided areas and caught 12 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Ubaida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq, Nazir, Nouman, Naeem and Aoun Muhammad.
