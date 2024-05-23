Commissioner Visits Model Children Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to the model children home, here on Thursday.
She inspected the facilities available for shelterless children at the home. She checked cleanliness in the kitchen, utensils, menu, deep freezer and food items ready to serve to the children and directed the renovation of the children's home and talked to the children.
She directed for taking all out measures for the welfare of the homeless children to groom them into a useful citizen.
