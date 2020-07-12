12-year-old bride dies mysteriously

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A 12-year-old girl was found dead in mysterious condition just after three days of her marriage in Tangi Payen area of Samarbagh here on Sunday.

Police said 12-year-old Naila, daughter of Sher Baz, resident of Muhabbat Koto area was married to a 13-year-old boy named Ameenullah, son of Wazir in Samarbagh. Today the newly-wed girl was found dead in mysterious condition at her father's home.

A team of Samarbagh and Lal Qilla police reached the place of the incident and shifted body of the girl to hospital for post-mortem.

The father-in-law of the girl said her father had divorced her mother and she was living with her step mother in a stressful condition.

He said witnessing the girls' living condition; he arranged a Nikah between the girl and his son.

He added that the girl had injuries and was mentally much stressed. He also took her to many doctors but she did not show any improvement.

He said he took the girl back to her home from where the news about her death was received today.

Police officials said the girl had scares on her body however forensic reports would help confirm the real cause of her death.