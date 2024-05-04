Open Menu

Provincial Health Minister Visits DHQ Karak, Inspect Provision Of Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Provincial Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Saturday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Karak and inspected provision of facilities to patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Saturday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Karak and inspected provision of facilities to patients.

He was accompanied by local elders and concerned officials of health department. He also checked data of health facilities being provided to patients under Sehat Card and directed to further improve service delivery system.

Health minister said that government is working to digitize all the record of health system for facilitation of people and said that performance of staff, availability of medicines and functioning of machineries could be monitored properly after the implementation of Health Information and Service Delivery.

Later, he attended health summit of Insaf Doctors Forum and announced commitment of provincial government to improve health facilities in southern districts. He also urged doctors to support government in health reforms following vision of party leadership.

He also announced functioning of cath lab and doctors hostel in Bannu Hospital and said that efforts would be made to resolve all the issues of doctors.

