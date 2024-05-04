61st death anniversary of Shaukat Thanvi being observed today

The 61st death anniversary of renowned play writer and poet Shaukat Thanvi is being observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The 61st death anniversary of renowned play writer and poet Shaukat Thanvi is being observed on Saturday.

Shaukat Thanvi was born in 1904 in Thana Bhawan (Uttar Pradesh), India, but migrated to Pakistan after the partition.

After working for ten years at Pakistan Radio, he moved to Karachi where he joined the Editorial board of the newspaper, Jang, of which he also became the Editor.

He also wrote for several other literary journals such as Sar Panch, Hamdam, Lucknow, Millat, etc.

He was primarily a humorist as is indicated by the titles of his famous literary works: Mauj-e-Tabassum, Bahr-e-Tabassum, Sail-e-Tabassum, and Toofaan-e-Tabassum.

Shaukat Thanvi died in Lahore on 4 May 1963.