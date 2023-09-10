120 motorcycle snatching incidents in 10 days raise concern on police professionalism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan's once-peaceful streets have been marred by a wave of criminal activities over the past month, with over 120 motorcycles, scores of mobile phones, and substantial amounts of cash being snatched from citizens in various areas of the city during the last 10 days.

This alarming situation has not only left the city's residents in fear but has also raised concerns about the effectiveness of the police department, which receives millions of rupees in funding to combat such crimes.

The recent spike in motorcycle thefts, mobile phone robberies, and cash snatching has not only shaken the city's residents but has also taken a toll on the performance of police officials. The audacity of these criminals has left Multan police feeling powerless in the face of these challenges.

Areas such as Seetal Mari, New Multan, Old Kotwali, Alpa, Shah Rukn Alam, Saddar, Multan Cantt, Chehlic, Jalilabad, Qutabpur, Muzaffarabad, Shah Shams, Mumtazabad, Qadirpur Raan , Makhdoom Rashid, Basti Maluk, Jalalpur Peerwala, Shujaabad, Delhi Gate, Boher Gate, Pak Gate, and even historically sensitive areas like Haram Gate and Lohari Gate have witnessed a surge in these crimes.

Similarly, crimes at Nawabpur road have become unstoppable phenomenon. The local people have demanded over government to install police pickets in the area.

These once-thriving parts of the city have now become hotspots for motorcycle thefts, mobile phone robberies, and cash snatchings, leaving citizens frustrated and financially burdened. The citizens have also registered their complain that police did not bother to visit crime site after it was informed through Emergency no 15.

In response to this alarming situation, Multan police are launching an aggressive campaign to combat these thefts and robberies. The initiative includes increased patrols, enhanced surveillance, and closer collaboration with the community. Multan's citizens can now rest assured that their safety and property are top priorities for the city's law enforcement agencies.

This renewed commitment to security aims not only to protect Multan's residents but also to restore the city's reputation as a safe and vibrant place to live. The fight against motorcycle thefts, mobile phone robberies, and cash snatchings is on, and Multan's police are determined to win it for the sake of their community's well-being and peace of mind.