120mln saplings to be planted during 2021: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that around 120 million saplings would be planted during the current year, and around 60 million of those would be planted during the ongoing monsoon season.

These views were expressed by him during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan at CM office on Tuesday.

The CM said that the government had approved the forest policy as well as the protected area act. He expressed satisfaction that 14,000 acres of forest land had been retrieved from squatters to utilise it for plantation.

He regretted that the environmental pollution had increased due to ruthless cutting of trees in the previous government tenure. On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had established more than 600 nurseries in the province to motivate people to plant trees for maintaining a green environment, he added.

The CM and the minister extended felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan over PTI's great success in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections.

The CM said the results were a writing on the wall for the opponents as the outcome had shown that the PTI was the most popular party in the country. The hollow slogans of giving respect to vote had met a natural death, he added.

Sibtain Khan said the success of PTI in AJK elections was the victory of norms of transparency and honesty. The people preferred trustworthy leadership while the past rulers had become a symbol of disgrace, he added.