121 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

121 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 121 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of the Company said on Sunday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 167,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

