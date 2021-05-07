12.5kg gold recovered from couple

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested a man and his wife, and seized 12.5kg smuggled gold worth Rs 125 million from Interchange Pindi Bhattian.

According to DPO Hafizabad, the Sadar police Pindi Bhattian intercepted a car near Interchange Pindi Bhattian and during search recovered 12.

5 kilogram smuggled gold which was being taken to Faisalabad for sale.

During the interrogation, the accused, Umar Farooq, and his wife Musarrat Bibi told the police that they had purchased the smuggled gold from Peshawar and were proceeding to Faisalabad for sale.

The police also impounded the car. Later, the police handed over the accused, seized gold and the car to the Customs Authorities for further interrogation.