13 people burnt to death in Killa Saifullah passenger bus-pickup collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 13 people including women and children were burnt to death when a passenger bus erupted fire after collision with a pickup vehicle carrying fuel on National Highway near Kan Mehtarzai area of Killa Saifullah district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger bus carrying commuters including women and children was on its way as it hit a pickup vehicle loaded with fuel which coming from opposit direction due to over speeding, as result both the vehicles got fire within no time in which 13 people including women and children burnt to death on the spot.

Local administration reached the site after the incident and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Quetta for DNA test process while the victims' identification could not be ascertained so far till filing the news. One of the victim was also reported to be taken out in injured condition. Further investigation was underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial minister for Home Mir Zai Ullah Longove expressed their deep sorrow over losses of precious lives in the incident of Kan Mehtarzai.

Chief Minister Balochistan said government shares the grief of victims' families and incumbent regime would cooperate with braved families.

He also instructed the concerned officials to take solid measures to prevent such incidents on National Highway in order to ensure protection of public during traveling on National Highways and action would be taken against those vehicles involved in violations of traffic.

Chief Minister also expressed his displeasure on local administration that diesel and petrol smuggling were banned after the incident Makran division Commissioner who had also died in collision between his vehicle and vehicle loaded with fuel.

Jam Kamal also sought reports from Chief Secretary Balochistan and concerned officials within 24 hours in this regard.

Provincial Home Minister Zia Ullah Longove also expressed his deep sorrow over losses of precious lives in the incident of Killa Saifullah and expressed his satisfaction of performances of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) personnel who reached the site of the incident in time and pulled out the bodies after hectic efforts, said separate press release issued here.