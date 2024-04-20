13 people died in recent heavy rains in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) At least 13 individuals lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries in different incidents of roof collapses caused by recent heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to a private news channel report on Saturday, four people died in Mardan, three in Khyber, two in Malakand and two in Bajaur due to recent rains.

Two children succumbed due to drop in temperature due to rains whereas a man was swept away by rainwater in Lower Dir and search is on.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 46 people have died and 60 people have been injured since April 12 due to heavy rains in KP.