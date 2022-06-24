(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 130 kanals and four marlas of state land worth Rs 25.01 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in different districts on the orders of the Punjab ombudsman.

A statement issued here on Friday, a spokesman for the Punjab ombudsman said that 11-marla land worth Rs 1.650 million of a government school in Mouza Lakhanwal (Gujrat district) had been retrieved from an illegal occupant. The authorities concerned also released funds for construction of the school boundary wall, the spokesman added.

The interference of the provincial ombudsman also resulted in retrieval of 37-kanal government land worth Rs 17.343 million in Kot Addu tehsil.

In another development, the demarcation of 52-kanal land worth Rs 7.8 million of a Mianwali-based complainant, Kalu Khan, was done on the orders of the ombudsman, he added.

The ombudsman also helped retrieve 1.16-kanal public thoroughfare. The action was taken on a complaint of Altaf Hussain of Pakpattan.

Another applicant from Faisalabad, Allah Ditta, was provided legal relief of Rs 750,000 on the orders of the ombudsman's office, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that 90.16-kanal state land was retrieved in Toba Tek Singh on a complaint of one Naseer Ahmad. The total value of the recovered land is four million rupees. In addition, damages worth Rs 146,250 have been recovered from an illegal tiller, he added.

Separately, two different applicants were provided legal relief worth Rs 1,150,000 by retrieving their lands in Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal districts, the spokesman added.