UrduPoint.com

130-kanal Land Retrieved On Punjab Ombudsman's Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

130-kanal land retrieved on Punjab ombudsman's orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 130 kanals and four marlas of state land worth Rs 25.01 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in different districts on the orders of the Punjab ombudsman.

A statement issued here on Friday, a spokesman for the Punjab ombudsman said that 11-marla land worth Rs 1.650 million of a government school in Mouza Lakhanwal (Gujrat district) had been retrieved from an illegal occupant. The authorities concerned also released funds for construction of the school boundary wall, the spokesman added.

The interference of the provincial ombudsman also resulted in retrieval of 37-kanal government land worth Rs 17.343 million in Kot Addu tehsil.

In another development, the demarcation of 52-kanal land worth Rs 7.8 million of a Mianwali-based complainant, Kalu Khan, was done on the orders of the ombudsman, he added.

The ombudsman also helped retrieve 1.16-kanal public thoroughfare. The action was taken on a complaint of Altaf Hussain of Pakpattan.

Another applicant from Faisalabad, Allah Ditta, was provided legal relief of Rs 750,000 on the orders of the ombudsman's office, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that 90.16-kanal state land was retrieved in Toba Tek Singh on a complaint of one Naseer Ahmad. The total value of the recovered land is four million rupees. In addition, damages worth Rs 146,250 have been recovered from an illegal tiller, he added.

Separately, two different applicants were provided legal relief worth Rs 1,150,000 by retrieving their lands in Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal districts, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Altaf Hussain Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Kot Addu From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mifath Ismail confirms Chinese consortium loan of ..

Mifath Ismail confirms Chinese consortium loan of $2.3 bn

1 minute ago
 How PTI leaders react to govt's super tax on large ..

How PTI leaders react to govt's super tax on large scale industries

15 minutes ago
 Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted ..

Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted bail till July 6

31 minutes ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth heads of meeting Rawanda to ..

47 minutes ago
 Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric co ..

Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric consumers okayed

57 minutes ago
 Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.