UrduPoint.com

132 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 09:02 PM

132 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 132 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 132 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,82,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed while six cases were lodged against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Training programme on security skills kicks off at ..

Training programme on security skills kicks off at Sindh Agriculture University

6 minutes ago
 PTI challenges ECP's delimitation schedule in Supr ..

PTI challenges ECP's delimitation schedule in Supreme Court

6 minutes ago
 MEPCO provides 294,000 new connections in current ..

MEPCO provides 294,000 new connections in current fiscal year

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court stops Czech Republic model from flyi ..

Supreme Court stops Czech Republic model from flying abroad in drug smuggling ca ..

6 minutes ago
 PM chairs urgent meeting to discuss further reduct ..

PM chairs urgent meeting to discuss further reduction in eatables' prices

6 minutes ago
 Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected at various parts o ..

Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected at various parts of country :PMD

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.