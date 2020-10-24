133 power pilferers nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 133 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 155, 000 units.

A sum of over Rs 2.8 million was imposed as fine while case was also got lodged against four power pilferer involved in tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.