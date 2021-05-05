134,339 COVID vaccine shots administered in Rawalpindi

As many as 134,339 people have been administered jabs of anti-COVID vaccine at 24 centres across the district since March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As many as 134,339 people have been administered jabs of anti-COVID vaccine at 24 centres across the district since March 10.

Some 17,796 frontline workers and 116,543 people, including senior citizens, had received the shots so far, District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi Dr Jawad Zahid told APP on Wednesday.

He said the vaccination of people of 40 years and above was also being carried out at all the vaccination centres of the district.

Dr Jawad said the district health authority had registered 112 new infections during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 24,373 in the district. About 22,499 of the positive cases belonged to Rawalpindi and 1874 to other districts.

The DHO said 22,031 patients had recovered, while 3,040 were suffering from the deadly illness, 1,762 of the quarantined at homes and 1,278 in isolation.

"Presently 161 confirmed patients were admitted to hospitals, including 28 in Holy Family Hospital, 29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 75 in Institute of Urology, 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in Hearts International Hospital and one in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust Hospital," he added.

He said 32 of the patients reported during the last 24 hours belonged to Rawal Town, 33 Potohar Town, 34 Rawalpindi Cantt, three Gujar Khan, two Taxila, gour Kotli Sattian, and one each from Kalar Syeda, Kahutta, Murree, Chakwal, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Lahore.

Dr Jawad said five patients died during the last 24 hours.

