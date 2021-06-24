14 injured in road accidents

As many as fourteen persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot district here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as fourteen persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot district here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Hassan, Haseeb, Arsalan, Azmat, Niyamat, Ehtisham, Ahmed, Adnan, Asma, Munawar,Tufail, Ibrahim, Adnan and Abdul Aziz were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district.

Rescue 1122 took timely action to provide first aid and shifted the injured to local hospitals.