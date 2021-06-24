UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Injured In Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:59 PM

14 injured in road accidents

As many as fourteen persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot district here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as fourteen persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot district here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Hassan, Haseeb, Arsalan, Azmat, Niyamat, Ehtisham, Ahmed, Adnan, Asma, Munawar,Tufail, Ibrahim, Adnan and Abdul Aziz were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district.

Rescue 1122 took timely action to provide first aid and shifted the injured to local hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Road Sialkot Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Speaker NA constitutes committee on legislative bu ..

37 seconds ago

China's virtual laboratory to explore climate, wea ..

5 minutes ago

Rangers arrest five drug dealers

5 minutes ago

UK man tested positive for virus for 10 straight m ..

5 minutes ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

5 minutes ago

Australia to Stop Using AstraZeneca by End of 2021 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.