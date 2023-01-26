UrduPoint.com

14-member Caretaker KP Cabinet Takes Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

14-member caretaker KP cabinet takes oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The 14-member caretaker provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday took oath here at the Governor House.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath from the members of the cabinet and felicitated them and conveyed best wishes.

The cabinet members included Abdul Halim Qasuriya, Syed Masood Shah, Hamid Shah, Advocate Sawal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazl Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah Khan, Haji Ghafran, Khushdil Khan Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Shahid Khan Khattak.

Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, heads of administrative departments and other political and social personalities participated in the oath taking ceremony.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Muhammad Ali Ghulam Ali Afridi From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch ..

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch on 26th February: MBRSC

28 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up program ..

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship ..

43 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to include new publicatio ..

Muslim Council of Elders to include new publications at Cairo International Book ..

43 minutes ago
 DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades ..

DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades in 2022

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scient ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

58 minutes ago
 Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.