14-member caretaker KP cabinet takes oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The 14-member caretaker provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday took oath here at the Governor House.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath from the members of the cabinet and felicitated them and conveyed best wishes.

The cabinet members included Abdul Halim Qasuriya, Syed Masood Shah, Hamid Shah, Advocate Sawal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazl Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah Khan, Haji Ghafran, Khushdil Khan Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Shahid Khan Khattak.

Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, heads of administrative departments and other political and social personalities participated in the oath taking ceremony.