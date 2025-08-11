Youth Killed, Two Injured In Accident
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed while two others were injured in an accident in Khanewal
on Monday.
The Rescue 1122 said the victims, Hamid Ali, 37, Mudassar Ali, 18, and Roman Ali, 15,
were on their way home to Thatha Sadiq Abad when their speeding motorcycle collided with a
car and then with another van coming from the opposite direction.
As a result, Hamid Ali died on-the-spot while Mudassar and Roman sustained injuries.
The injured were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital, Multan.
The body of Hamid Ali was handed over to his family after legal formalities.
