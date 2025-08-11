Peshawar decorated in green and white colours as city pulsing with patriotic spirit on independence day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, the city of Peshawar has transformed into a vibrant canvas painted in the green and white colours of the national flag.

From historic bazaars to majestic forts, from humble street stalls to grand government buildings, every corner of this ancient city pulses with patriotic fervor not just in colour, but in spirit of patriotism.

Peshawar with a documented history of 2,500 years, steeped in history and echoing with tales of the past, is now witnessing a sea of fluttering flags, glittering green badges, stickers and the laughter of excited children with toys horns looking festive.

Shoppers and vendors weave through tightly packed lanes at Qissa Khwani, Liaquat, Hashtnagri, Tehkal, Karkhano, Faqirabad, Karimpura and meena bazzars, where every stall seems to shout, “Azadi Mubarak!”

“I came all the way from Wapda Town to get my face painted with the Pakistani flag,” said 11-year-old Anaya Bibi, proudly displaying her green-and-white henna art at a corner stall.

Her hands sparkled with glitter, holding a bulging plastic bag filled with stickers, badges, and miniature models of landmarks like Islamia College and Minar-e-Pakistan. “I have bought over 300 badges, stickers and flags items for my family, friends, and classmates and we want to celebrate this day in the biggest way possible.

Anaya’s excitement is shared across the city, especially among vendors like Musawair Ahmad, who arrived from Nowshera with a cart full of Independence Day accessories.

“Children love the horns, flags, and green spectacles,” he said, adjusting a rack of blinking hats. “Sales have tripled compared to last year.”

It’s not just the streets that are bursting with colours but the city’s skyline is aglow with lights and decorations.

Iconic landmarks like Balahisar Fort, Governor House, Ghanta Ghar, and Islamia College are being lit up with vibrant buntings and artistic illuminations. At night, Peshawar glitters like a jewel, drawing crowds who come not just to shop, but to bask in the festive atmosphere.

The celebration also breathed life into the city’s printing industry, particularly in Mohalla Jahangi that is a long-standing hub of paper and graphic design in the region. Inside cramped print shops, workers toil late into the night, rolling out endless streams of posters, stickers, flags, and pamphlets.

One such printer, Azeem Khan, 55, leaned over his computer screen, adjusting the final design of a flag ordered by a local school.

“I have run this printing unit for 25 years, but this Independence Day has been exceptional,” he said with a proud smile. “We have hired extra workers to meet the demand. I even offer internships to students who want to learn the trade.”

According to Zafar Khattak, President of the All Printers and Publishers Association KP, this year’s Independence Day orders surged across the province including from remote tribal districts like North Waziristan, Kurram, and Orakzai. “We have received bulk orders for flags, stickers, and banners. The enthusiasm is not just confined to Peshawar rather it’s spreading everywhere of KP” he said.

For the people of Peshawar, Independence Day is more than a public holiday but it’s a celebration of identity and freedom.

From the seasoned printer in a backstreet shop to the little girl with green paint on her cheeks, everyone has a part to play in this patriotic mosaic.

And as the city glows under a sky lit by fireworks and resonant with the sounds of patriotic songs, one thing is clear that Peshawar is not just celebrating Independence Day but it is living it with great national pride.

APP/fam