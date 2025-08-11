Open Menu

Suspects Arrested In Kotla Murder, Attempted Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Suspects arrested in Kotla murder, attempted murder case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Makhniyal Police have arrested three suspects accused of killing a man and attempting to murder another in Kotla here on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Makhniyal Police Station, where Muhammad Rustam was shot dead with a firearm, and Umair was targeted in an attempted murder.

On the complaint of the informant, Kausar, a case was registered under Sections 302, 324, 109, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Under the supervision of DPO Haripur Farhan Khan, SHO Makhniyal Azam Khan, along with a police team, conducted a raid and apprehended the suspects Inayat son of Niaz, Saeed son of Inayat, and Ilyas son of Allah Ditta all residents of Kotla. Police said further investigation is underway.

