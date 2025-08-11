Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide during flood restoration work

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) At least eight volunteers were killed and several others injured on Monday when a landslide struck during restoration work on the Dinur drain in flood-hit Gilgit.

According to a private news channel and official rescue sources, the volunteers were fixing the drain to restore water flow when a hillside collapsed and buried 15 people.

The deceased were identified as Pyar Ali, Naik Alam, Adam Ali, Azharuddin, Afaq Azhar, and Dildar. Seven people were killed instantly, while one succumbed to injuries later.

Three people were seriously injured, including Aziz Aman and Anwar, while two others sustained minor injuries.