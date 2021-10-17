UrduPoint.com

15-day Cleanliness Drive Begins

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

15-day cleanliness drive begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A 15-day special cleanliness campaign was launched in the provincial capital on Sunday, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will ensure cleanliness in the city; garbage will be removed while the district administration officers would monitor the campaign under Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chatha's supervision.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore and all assistant commissioners remained active in the field on Sunday.

Parks, major highways, streets, bus stops and other public points were cleaned. Garbage was also removed.

Attendance of LWMC staff was also checked.

