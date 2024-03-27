16 drug dealers nabbed, 41 liter liquor seized in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested 16 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 07 kg of drugs and 41 liters of liquor recovered from their possession during operation here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Rawat police nabbed Umar and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Mandra police held Bilal and recovered 1.2 kg from his custody and 10 liters of liquor from Rashid.

While, Sadiqabad Police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Nadeem.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 500 gram of charas from Waseem.

Airport police recovered 560 gram of charas from Shahroz.

New Town police recovered 550 gram of charas from Umar.

Pirwadhai police recovered 580 gram of charas from Yasir and 510 gram of charas was recovered from Shiraz.

Kahuta police recovered 510 gram of charas from Numan.

While taking action, City police recovered 220 grams of charas from Sajid.

R.A Bazar police recovered 120 gram of charas from Umar.

Ganjmandi police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Saddam.

Bani police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Danish and 05 liters of liquor was recovered from Patras. 08 liters was recovered from Qaiser.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The Divisional SPs said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and the law that poisons the veins of the young generation will be punished and can't escape from the law.