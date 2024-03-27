Open Menu

16 Drug Dealers Nabbed, 41 Liter Liquor Seized In Successful Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

16 drug dealers nabbed, 41 liter liquor seized in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested 16 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 07 kg of drugs and 41 liters of liquor recovered from their possession during operation here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Rawat police nabbed Umar and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Mandra police held Bilal and recovered 1.2 kg from his custody and 10 liters of liquor from Rashid.

While, Sadiqabad Police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Nadeem.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 500 gram of charas from Waseem.

Airport police recovered 560 gram of charas from Shahroz.

New Town police recovered 550 gram of charas from Umar.

Pirwadhai police recovered 580 gram of charas from Yasir and 510 gram of charas was recovered from Shiraz.

Kahuta police recovered 510 gram of charas from Numan.

While taking action, City police recovered 220 grams of charas from Sajid.

R.A Bazar police recovered 120 gram of charas from Umar.

Ganjmandi police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Saddam.

Bani police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Danish and 05 liters of liquor was recovered from Patras. 08 liters was recovered from Qaiser.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The Divisional SPs said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and the law that poisons the veins of the young generation will be punished and can't escape from the law.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Young Rashid Shiraz Numan Sadiqabad Progress From

Recent Stories

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

4 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

15 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

59 minutes ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

1 hour ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

4 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

4 hours ago
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

6 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

18 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan