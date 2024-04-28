Open Menu

MQM-P Concerned Over Increasing Number Of Measles Cases

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 10:20 PM

MQM-P concerned over increasing number of measles cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed concern over the growing number of cases of measles in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the party's MPA advocate Rashid Khan.

He said the Sindh Health Department had been unable to control the spread of the virus which was affecting children.

He added that many children from the neighbouring districts were also being admitted in Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad for the medical treatment.

The MPA emphasized on the need for urgent measures to control the rising cases of measles and asked the health department to gear into action.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Rashid Khan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

22 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

22 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

22 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

22 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

22 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

23 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

23 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

23 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan