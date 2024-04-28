MQM-P concerned over increasing number of measles cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed concern over the growing number of cases of measles in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the party's MPA advocate Rashid Khan.

He said the Sindh Health Department had been unable to control the spread of the virus which was affecting children.

He added that many children from the neighbouring districts were also being admitted in Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad for the medical treatment.

The MPA emphasized on the need for urgent measures to control the rising cases of measles and asked the health department to gear into action.