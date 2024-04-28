Pakistani Zaireen Attend Annual Urs At Dargah Hazrat Amir Khusro
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 09:40 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of the famous mystic saint, Hazrat Amir Khusro, in New Delhi on Sunday. A group of 70 Pakistani Zaireen visiting India to participate in the 720 Urs celebrations of Hazrat Amir Khusro were also present on the occasion.
The Charge d’ Affaires and the Pakistani Zaireen were welcomed at the Dargah by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami. After laying the traditional chaddar at the shrine, the participants offered dua and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.
The Charge d’Affaires and Zaireen also paid obeisance at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), located in the same compound.
The Sajjadah Nasheen also performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d’ Affaires and group leader of the Zaireen.
Speaking on the occasion, the Charge d’ Affaires paid glowing tributes to the contributions of the revered Sufi saints in promoting the message of love and amity in accordance with the universal and abiding teachings of islam. He also lauded their role and commitment to the cause of social equality and collective wellbeing.
The representatives of the Zaireen expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.
The visit of Pakistani Zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.
