LESCO Collects Over Rs 3.36m From 271 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.36 million from 271 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 209th day of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that on the 209th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.59 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.62 million from 57 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.48 million from 45 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.15 million from 26 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.30 million from 11 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.34 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.
44 million from 39 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.44 million from 23 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 209 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.950 billion outstanding dues from 101,384 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 429.15 million from 14,716 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 682.14 million from 13,261 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 384.85 million from 11,429 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 159.90 million from 5,965 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 234.44 million from 8,746 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 426.39 million from 11,824 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 188.81 million from 16,178 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 400.06 million from 19,265 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP pays visit to Thandakoi Bazar in Peshawar city, meets with shopkeepers5 minutes ago
-
PFA committed to ensure food safety: DG5 minutes ago
-
Continuity of democracy only solution to all issues: Senate chairman5 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in political dialogue; Rana Tanveer15 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Azad Kashmir15 minutes ago
-
Saudi leadership declares PM Shehbaz "Man of Action" as he highlights Pakistan's investment potentia ..15 minutes ago
-
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD15 minutes ago
-
PM, Amir of Kuwait discuss bilateral ties25 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO orders inquiry into tragic Mardan incident35 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1345 minutes ago
-
PML-N committed to resolve economic challenges: Rana45 minutes ago
-
Improvement in law & order situation top priority of PPP leadership: Home Minister55 minutes ago