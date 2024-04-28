Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 3.36m From 271 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.36 million from 271 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 209th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that on the 209th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.59 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.62 million from 57 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.48 million from 45 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.15 million from 26 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.30 million from 11 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.34 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

44 million from 39 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.44 million from 23 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 209 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.950 billion outstanding dues from 101,384 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 429.15 million from 14,716 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 682.14 million from 13,261 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 384.85 million from 11,429 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 159.90 million from 5,965 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 234.44 million from 8,746 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 426.39 million from 11,824 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 188.81 million from 16,178 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 400.06 million from 19,265 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

