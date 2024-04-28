PFA committed to ensure food safety: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Director-General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Asim Javed on Sunday said that teams of the authority are actively working seven days a week to ensure food safety standards across the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that 150 teams of the PFA were diligently covering all Tehsils and districts across the entire province.

These teams were responsible for inspecting all food items, and any defective products were dealt with according to the Authority Act, he added.

He said that operational teams are conducting routine inspections as well as responding to the registered complaints.

Only for Lahore, there were 18 food safety teams, leading to a 90% increase in inspections compared to the previous year, resulting in fines being imposed on violators, he said.

Due to these efforts, the monthly average fine across the province has increase from 50 million to 90 million, leading to a noticeable decline in the sale of defective items.

To further address this issue, the PFA is conducting awareness campaigns throughout the province, engaging opinion leaders, social and electronic media, and religious figures, he said.

Moreover, he said that training sessions were being organized at various food establishments, including hotels and restaurants, to ensure strict adherence to hygiene standards.