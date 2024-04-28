Open Menu

PFA Committed To Ensure Food Safety: DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

PFA committed to ensure food safety: DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Director-General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Asim Javed on Sunday said that teams of the authority are actively working seven days a week to ensure food safety standards across the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that 150 teams of the PFA were diligently covering all Tehsils and districts across the entire province.

These teams were responsible for inspecting all food items, and any defective products were dealt with according to the Authority Act, he added.

He said that operational teams are conducting routine inspections as well as responding to the registered complaints.

Only for Lahore, there were 18 food safety teams, leading to a 90% increase in inspections compared to the previous year, resulting in fines being imposed on violators, he said.

Due to these efforts, the monthly average fine across the province has increase from 50 million to 90 million, leading to a noticeable decline in the sale of defective items.

To further address this issue, the PFA is conducting awareness campaigns throughout the province, engaging opinion leaders, social and electronic media, and religious figures, he said.

Moreover, he said that training sessions were being organized at various food establishments, including hotels and restaurants, to ensure strict adherence to hygiene standards.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Fine Sale Sunday Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

22 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

22 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

22 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

22 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

22 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

22 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

22 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan