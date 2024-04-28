DIG Lahore lauds CPO for best initiatives for public facilitation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Commandant Police Training College Chong Lahore, DIG Mehboob Aslam Lilla lauded the efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) of Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar for best arrangements for facilitating masses.

During his visit to Multan on Sunday, the DIG said that Multan police has made best arrangements for ensuring relief to the public.

He said that the overall performance of the police was commendable.

He also visited the Police Service Centre (Pukaar), Tahafuz Markiz, Drug rehabilitation center, anti violence centre for women, hospital, training college and other departments of the city.

The CPO briefed DIG Mehboob Aslam Lilla about the functioning of all departments of police and the facilities being offered to the masses by the department.

SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf and other senior officers were also present.