DCM Schofer for efforts to fight climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer has underscored efforts of the United States government to support Pakistan through the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework to address key challenges relating to climate change, food security, and energy.

He hosted a reception for the stakeholders here on Sunday to emphasize the need for urgent action to adapt to climate change and promote cooperation in climate smart agriculture, clean energy, and water management through the Green Alliance framework. He was accompanied by Consul General Lahore Kristin Hawkins, Consul General Karachi Conrad Tribble and Consul General Peshawar Shante Moore during his visit to Lahore between April 25 and 28.

"Global challenges like climate change require creativity, strong partnerships, and diverse perspectives," DCM Schofer said, adding that the United States is supporting projects like a 'Women in Energy Scholars Program' to combat effects of climate change in Pakistan.

While in Lahore, DCM Schofer and the US Consul Generals based in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar also participated in an exhibition cricket match with female athletes from South and Central Punjab. “The athletes participating in today’s match embody determination and resilience, which will serve them well both on and off the field,” DCM Schofer said, adding that the United States is currently supporting a program in Punjab to empower female students through sports.

The United States government is deeply committed to advancing gender equity and fostering an environment where all individuals, regardless of gender or gender identity, have equal opportunities to thrive, the DCM Schofer said.

"Beyond sports, the United States supports a wide range of initiatives to empower women and girls with new skills, knowledge, and opportunities,” DCM Schofer said. “From our academy for Women Entrepreneurs to our TechGirls exchange program to our Women in Energy Scholars program, we are committed to supporting the aspirations and education of Pakistan’s dynamic and talented women and girls."

DCM Schofer, alongside CG Hawkins, also attended cake-cutting ceremony to mark 20 years of English Access Scholarship Program. The Access program is more about transforming young people into future leaders than learning mere English language.

DCM Schofer said the US Mission is currently sponsoring English programs in three cities across Punjab including Faisalabad, Multan and D G Khan and looks forward to continuing its educational partnerships across Pakistan.

During his visit to Lahore, DCM Schofer and the U.S. Consul Generals visited cultural heritages sites in Lahore including Lahore Fort, Wazir Khan mosque and Sunehri mosque within the Walled City.

He highlighted US government's financial support to conserve these historical monuments. "These projects not only strengthen communities but also build a sense of belonging, contribute to economic development, and educate future generations about Pakistan’s diversity and history," said DCM Schofer.