Open Menu

Acid Throwing Incident Ccurred In Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Acid throwing incident ccurred in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Unknown persons escaped by throwing acid on a person on Sunday near village 137 Six R, Bahawalnagar.

According to police sources, a person named Mohammad Ashraf was seriously injured by the acid.

He was shifted to the hospital.

After receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot. According to details, the accused came on a motorcycle and escaped after throwing acid.

Police have registered the case and lunched further investigations in this regard.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Bahawalnagar Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

22 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

22 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

22 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

22 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

22 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

23 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

23 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

23 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan