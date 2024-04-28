Acid throwing incident ccurred in Bahawalnagar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Unknown persons escaped by throwing acid on a person on Sunday near village 137 Six R, Bahawalnagar.

According to police sources, a person named Mohammad Ashraf was seriously injured by the acid.

He was shifted to the hospital.

After receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot. According to details, the accused came on a motorcycle and escaped after throwing acid.

Police have registered the case and lunched further investigations in this regard.

