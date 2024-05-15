16 Growers Booked Over Threatening PASSCO Staff
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Police have registered a case against 16 growers over threatening Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) staff for not issuing wheat dues, bardana distribution.
The application was filed by PASCO purchase inspector Moin Lashari in Model Town police station.
The applicant complained that Wajid, Irfan, Rashid along with more than a dozen of his other armed accomplices allegedly entered into the office and demanded the staff to issue them wheat bills.
The accused allegedly threatened the staff over not issuing bills. They fled away from the scene along with the official register and other documents. PS Model Town registered a case and launched further investigation. The wheat growers termed registration of a case false and demanded high level inquiry into the incident.
