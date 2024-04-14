161000 tourists visit scenic places in Orakzai district

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, more than 161000 tourists flock to Orakzai district during the three days of the Eid-ul-Fitr with best security arrangements made by the Pakistan Army.

Various sports were organized by Pakistan Army and District Administration as all out facilities have been provided to the visitors to these scenic valleys.

Tourists from different districts of the province visited the beautiful places of Orakzai and enjoyed alot. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Tourism Department are trying to provide all possible facilities to the tourists.

Tourists also visited the beautiful places of Orakzai, Sampogh Top, Nanwar Ghar.