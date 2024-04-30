CM orders strict compliance of one-dish rule in weddings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered strict implementation of the one-dish rule in wedding events across Punjab while chairing the 6th meeting of the provincial cabinet, here on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved the provision of free medicines to cancer patients and it was further decided to include more patients in the free cancer medication project. The cabinet in principle approved the launch of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Farmer Card and reviewed a proposal to provide direct cash subsidy to small wheat growers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, "All resources of Punjab are available for farmers. Middlemen and 'aarthi' cannot be allowed to exploit farmers. I intend to make bread cheaper for the people."

It was agreed to link the approval of water supply and sanitation projects to the permission of the Local Government department in the province. A consensus was reached to release Rs.10 billion in seed money to the CBD Authority for Nawaz Sharif IT City. The CEO of CBD was praised for convincing Chinese companies to establish campuses in Nawaz Sharif IT City Lahore.

It was briefed that Saudi academy Riyadh is ready to open a campus in Lahore's Nawaz Sharif IT City. Ten towers will be built in the IT City, with twin towers being built immediately. The launch of Nawaz Sharif IT City will take place in May.

The CM ordered the chief secretary to devise a pool of competent professionals from various fields, adding that the program for the provision of free medicines at the doorstep will start in May. The cabinet approved empowering deputy commissioners to enforce Section 144 in Punjab.

Permission was granted to hand over the charge to ADC instead of ADCR in local bodies till the elections of public representatives. The agreement was reached to set the fee for platinum category number plates for vehicles at one million rupees and the officer's appointment was approved for the design of personalized/vanity number plates.

It was agreed to conduct a performance audit of every ministry in Punjab. Funds were approved for financial assistance to those affected by the landslide in Pherinah village in Muree and one million rupees per house will be provided.

Contractual appointments of allied health professionals were approved for the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, teaching hospitals and other field offices.

Approval was given under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act, 2003 for the formation of the BoM of Gujranwala Medical College and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. Approval was given to extend the contract of employees of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare's IRMNCH, nutrition program and the directorate of monitoring and evaluation, DGHSP Punjab, Lahore. The approval was also granted to extend the contract of 14 employees of the energy department's consultancy cell.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the Advocate General to amend the contract policy, stating that no extension in any contract would be made without the approval of the cabinet. Approval was given for direct foreign investment of 350 million Dollars in the cement plant project in Choa Saidan Shah in Chakwal.

In-principle approval of NOC was granted for setting up three new cement plants and expansion of four cement plants. The CM ordered the remodelling of the Mohajir Canal Branch to fulfill the water needs and said that those intending to invest should not be stopped. It was approved to name the Small Industrial State Road from Allied Morr in Faisalabad after Captain Dr Muhammad Bilal Khalil Shaheed Road. In the meeting, the appointment of Muhammad Afzal Khan Khokhar as chairman board of directors of Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company was approved. The cabinet approved the setting up of a high-level committee on smog and the annual Calendar for the first parliamentary year of the Punjab Assembly. In the meeting, discussions regarding the proposed results of the education quality and access project and the establishment of a search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities were approved. It was approved to earn 75% to 80% marks for the vice-chancellor candidates to qualify for the interview. It was also decided to remove the CEO FIEDMC and take legal action.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IG Police, secretaries and others attended the meeting.