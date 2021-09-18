16,928 more persons get anti-Covid jabs,3 died in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Saturday reached 2,475,076 with the inoculation of 16,928 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Health Authority,41105 health workers while 2,458,148 other people have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 117 new infections during the last 24 hours including 111 of Rawalpindi and six from outside the district while three persons had lost their battle of life.

It said that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 17 who belonged to Rawal Town, 22 from Potohar town,41 from Rawalpindi Cantt, eight each from Taxila and Kalar Syeda, seven from Murree, five from Kahutta, three from Kotli sattian, two each from AJK, and Attock, while one each was reported from Chakwal and Mianwali.

"Presently 144 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 24 in Holy Family Hospital,42 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,44 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, five in District Headquarter Hospital, four in Bilal hospital, two in Hearts international hospital and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust" it added.

The report elaborated that eight patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,64 stable and 72 on oxygen support while the positivity ratio was recorded at the rate of 7.8 per cent during the last 24 hours.