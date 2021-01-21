17 year old boy killed friend over pity dispute

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A 17 years old boy student of second year stabbed to death his class fellow and friend over some pity dispute outside his school in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday.

Police while quoting eye witnesses has said Hammad Shah – a resident Kallu Pindi studying with Aaqib Ali- a resident of Baffad studying in second year in Govt higher secondary school in Hassanabdal.

On Wednesday, both exchanged hot words over some messages to each other cell phone.

Out of rage- Hammad Shah brings a knife with him and when Aaqib was going back his native village after attending the school, he attacked him with dragger.

The injured was taken to THQ hospital where he succumbed to injuries. During attack, Hammad also received injuries.. The body of the victim was handed over for burial after autopsy at THQ hospital. Hassanabdal police registered a murder case against the accused and started further investigation.