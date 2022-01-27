17th Convocation of Islamia University on Friday

UrduPoint.com

The 17th Convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be held here at the Sports Complex Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus on Friday

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will award medals and degrees to some 2,347 graduates of the session 2015-2019, including 60 PhD, 265 M.

Phil, 108 gold medals, 704 silver medals, and 2,022 BS, B.Sc, MA, and M.Sc graduates.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob called on the Governor Punjab at the Circuit House.

