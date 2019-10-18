1.8 kg hashish seized, accused arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested an accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals police team has conducted raids at Midh Ranjha Town Tehsil Kotmomin and arrested a drug pushers named Faisal s/o Abdul Razzaq and recovering over 1.

8 kilogram Hashish from him.

Police have registered separate case against the accused and started investigation.