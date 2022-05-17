UrduPoint.com

1,883 Dengue Fever Suspects Visit District's Health Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:33 PM

1,883 dengue fever suspects visit district's health facilities

As many as 1,883 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 1,835 cases were respondents with 44 non-dengue, two probable and two confirmed cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :As many as 1,883 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 1,835 cases were respondents with 44 non-dengue, two probable and two confirmed cases.

This was stated by the District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Tuesday.

This year, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) has registered 239 suspects, out of which 214 respondents, 33 non-dengue and two confirmed cases. Similarly, District Headquarter Hospital had reported 16 cases, out of which 14 respondents and two were non-dengue, while Benazir Bhutto Hospital had recorded only one non-dengue suspect.

He added that Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ), Kotli Sattian had registered 463 suspects, THQ, Murree 413, THQ, Taxila 111, THQ, Kalar Syeda 45 while THQ, Kahutta had listed 83 suspects, four non-dengue and one probable, and THQ, Gujar Khan, 350 suspects and four non-dengue cases.

He said that 142 suspects and one non-dengue case had been registered with Wah General Hospital. "Presently, three confirmed patients are under treatment in Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, one in the Holy Family and one in the Social Security Hospital, Islamabad", Dr Sajjad informed.

Meanwhile, the health officer updated that the Authority had registered 23 FIRs, sealed 49 premises, Challaned 202, issued notices to 776 and a fine of Rs 218,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to May 16 2022.

Dr Sajjad said the hospitals have the full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising from the seasonal disease outbreak.

Currently, he said that prevention of the disease was the government's priority and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible outbreak of the infection.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Benazir Bhutto Murree Fine Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila January May Family From Government

Recent Stories

ANF recovers over 15 kg drugs

ANF recovers over 15 kg drugs

2 minutes ago
 Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till May ..

Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till May 24

2 minutes ago
 A robber killed, another escaped in firing inciden ..

A robber killed, another escaped in firing incident: Police

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court stops Hanif Abbasi from worki ..

Islamabad High Court stops Hanif Abbasi from working as SAPM

2 minutes ago
 'Dancing, not war': Signs of normality in Ukraine' ..

'Dancing, not war': Signs of normality in Ukraine's shattered Kharkiv

4 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to release Pakistanis imprisoned ..

Efforts underway to release Pakistanis imprisoned in Middle East: Federal Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.