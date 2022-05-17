(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 1,883 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 1,835 cases were respondents with 44 non-dengue, two probable and two confirmed cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :As many as 1,883 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 1,835 cases were respondents with 44 non-dengue, two probable and two confirmed cases.

This was stated by the District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Tuesday.

This year, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) has registered 239 suspects, out of which 214 respondents, 33 non-dengue and two confirmed cases. Similarly, District Headquarter Hospital had reported 16 cases, out of which 14 respondents and two were non-dengue, while Benazir Bhutto Hospital had recorded only one non-dengue suspect.

He added that Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ), Kotli Sattian had registered 463 suspects, THQ, Murree 413, THQ, Taxila 111, THQ, Kalar Syeda 45 while THQ, Kahutta had listed 83 suspects, four non-dengue and one probable, and THQ, Gujar Khan, 350 suspects and four non-dengue cases.

He said that 142 suspects and one non-dengue case had been registered with Wah General Hospital. "Presently, three confirmed patients are under treatment in Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, one in the Holy Family and one in the Social Security Hospital, Islamabad", Dr Sajjad informed.

Meanwhile, the health officer updated that the Authority had registered 23 FIRs, sealed 49 premises, Challaned 202, issued notices to 776 and a fine of Rs 218,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to May 16 2022.

Dr Sajjad said the hospitals have the full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising from the seasonal disease outbreak.

Currently, he said that prevention of the disease was the government's priority and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible outbreak of the infection.

/395