UrduPoint.com

1900 Individuals Searched During Snap Checking

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

1900 individuals searched during snap checking

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Eagle Squads of Islamabad Capital Police are playing a vital role in crime prevention, and they searched a total of 1,900 suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles during the last 24 hours.

The police spokesman said, "Following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Eagle Squads are working under the Safe City Project, and personnel in these squads have been deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention.

" During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squads checked 90 pedestrians, 970 motorcycles and 840 vehicles during special and snap checking. Around 23 suspicious individuals were shifted to different police stations while 221 motorcycles and nine vehicles were impounded.

These squads also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in different criminal activities while its personnel removed tinted glasses from 627 vehicles.

Islamabad Capital Police was making an all-out effort to curb the crime from the city, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Nasir Eagle Criminals From

Recent Stories

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

1 hour ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

4 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

4 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.