193 kilns switch over to zigzag technology in Sargodha

As many as 193 brick kilns, out of 298 were converted to zigzag technology in the district,said District Environment officer Sargodha Ali Imran Malik here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 193 brick kilns, out of 298 were converted to zigzag technology in the district,said District Environment officer Sargodha Ali Imran Malik here on Monday.

Talking to APP,he said the remaining 105 kilns across the district were being shifted to zigzag technology.

He highlighted that 18 out of 30 kilns in Bhalwal Tehsil, 21 out of 40 in Bherah Tehsil, 11 out of 29 in Kot Momin, 11 out of 30 in Sahiwal, 60 out of 83 in Sargodha, 49 in Shahpur Tehsil and 23 out of 37 kilns in Sillanwali tehsil were converted to zigzag technology.

Ali Imran Malik said that a stern action was taken against the brick kilns which were operational without Zigzag technology.