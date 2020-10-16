194 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 194 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 194 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 246,000 units.

A sum of over Rs four million was imposed as fine while cases were also got lodged against four power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.