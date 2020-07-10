2 dacoits arrested, 2 escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Sadar police claimed to have arrested two dacoits while as many escaped from the scene after an alleged encounter late Thursday night.

A police spokesman said on Friday that police received information that 4 armed men snatched Rs 407,000 in cash, two mobile-phones, car keys and other items from one Shahid at gunpoint.

ASI Muhammad Yaqoob, along with his team, rushed to the spot after receiving information and besieged the outlaws. The police ordered the robbers to surrender, but they opened fire on police.

The police returned the fire, and fire exchange, two robbers received bullet injuries while their two accomplices fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured dacoits and recovered looted money, car keys, two pistols, mobile-phones and a snatched motorcycle from them. Raids were being conducted to arrest the escapees, police said.

The injured dacoits were identified as Arshad and Abdur Rehman and they were shifted to a hospital for treatment. They were wanted to police in a number of cases.