UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dacoits Arrested, 2 Escape After Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

2 dacoits arrested, 2 escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Sadar police claimed to have arrested two dacoits while as many escaped from the scene after an alleged encounter late Thursday night.

A police spokesman said on Friday that police received information that 4 armed men snatched Rs 407,000 in cash, two mobile-phones, car keys and other items from one Shahid at gunpoint.

ASI Muhammad Yaqoob, along with his team, rushed to the spot after receiving information and besieged the outlaws. The police ordered the robbers to surrender, but they opened fire on police.

The police returned the fire, and fire exchange, two robbers received bullet injuries while their two accomplices fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured dacoits and recovered looted money, car keys, two pistols, mobile-phones and a snatched motorcycle from them. Raids were being conducted to arrest the escapees, police said.

The injured dacoits were identified as Arshad and Abdur Rehman and they were shifted to a hospital for treatment. They were wanted to police in a number of cases.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Car Abdur Rehman Money From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

12 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

20 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

26 minutes ago

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to War ..

27 minutes ago

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

27 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, Chin ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.