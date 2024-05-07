Couple Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A young couple was killed in a road traffic accident near Jhal underpass in the area of Rail bazaar police station on Tuesday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here that a speedy motorcycle struck into a mini truck in its rear at Jhal underpass on West canal road.
As a result, Muhammad Yasir (39) and his wife (35) died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to police while further investigation was underway, he added.
