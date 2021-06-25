UrduPoint.com
2 Doctors Killed, Eight Injured In Van Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:47 PM

At least two doctors were killed and eight others sustained serious injuries when a van (registration number 9799-A) of the Government Veterinary University Peshawar, going from Lahore to Peshawar, fell into a ditch near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange due to a tyre burst in extreme heat

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :At least two doctors were killed and eight others sustained serious injuries when a van (registration number 9799-A) of the Government Veterinary University Peshawar, going from Lahore to Peshawar, fell into a ditch near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange due to a tyre burst in extreme heat.

As a result, Dr Basit Hussain (30) and Dr Altaf (32) died on-the-spot, while eight others received seriously injuries.

After getting information, the FWO and Rescue-1122 Muridke personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to an area hospital.

The injured were identified as: Muhammad Ishtiaq (35), Waqas (29), Abdul Waheed (28), Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (40), Akhtar Munir (33), Dr Rehmat (30), Wahab Ahmed (30), Dr Amjad Waqas (32), and Dr Imran (31), two of whom are in critical condition.

