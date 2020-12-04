UrduPoint.com
20 Applications Against Federal Institutions Resolved In Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

20 applications against federal institutions resolved in open court

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor of Federal Ombudsman Multan region Mahmood Javed Bhatti decided 20 out of 33 applications submitted before him during open court conducted at Jinnah library here Friday.

More of the applications were brought to put up against various federal departments including Wapda by citizens.

A total of 13 remaining cases were put to halt following incomplete reports presented by the departments concerned on the occasion. They were directed to submit reports with required information untill December 17 set for next hearing.

The advisor said at conclusion of the hearing that justice would be provided to every citizen as per vision of the Federal Ombudsman Tahir Shehbaz at their doorstep.

